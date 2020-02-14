State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 8,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,483. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

