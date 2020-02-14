State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Simmons First National worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 9,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,930. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

