State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Omnicell worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 219,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,684,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OMCL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.