State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Paylocity worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 14.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,463,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 19.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 8.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,787 shares of company stock worth $45,155,090. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. 2,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.