State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.38% of Opus Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.06. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

