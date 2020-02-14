State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 31,593 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after purchasing an additional 572,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 70,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,767. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.88 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Instinet raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

