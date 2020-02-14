State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,043 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after buying an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.41. 7,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

