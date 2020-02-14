State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,159 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 3,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,770. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.