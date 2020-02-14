State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,882 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $67.39. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,863. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

