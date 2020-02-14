State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,490. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

