State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 180,894 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,894 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,114,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,780. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

