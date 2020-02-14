State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 372,100 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 1.78% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.55. 2,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,498. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.