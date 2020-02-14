State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 251.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,549 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.40% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $39,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 220,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

