State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 128.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.19% of Qorvo worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,734 shares of company stock valued at $414,692. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,063. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.37.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.