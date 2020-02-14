State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 23,406 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. 1,424,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

