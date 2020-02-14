State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $44,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,136. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

