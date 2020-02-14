State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,458 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.77. 130,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,027. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

