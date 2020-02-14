State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.37% of FMC worth $47,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FMC by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FMC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.46. 21,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,367. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

