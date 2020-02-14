State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.17% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 791,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.3658 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

