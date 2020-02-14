State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 544.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987,781 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $35,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 124,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,927. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

