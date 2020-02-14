State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $25.75 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 89,631 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,156 shares of company stock worth $17,539,943. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $55.31. 52,113,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,747,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

