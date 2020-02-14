State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $30.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $30,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 368,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

