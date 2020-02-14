State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $31.72 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.30. 76,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.51 and a 52 week high of $300.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

