State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $33,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $585.22. 15,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,349. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Edward Jones cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

