State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $36.53 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 271.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 442,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,256. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

