State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $42 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,427,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,231,564. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

