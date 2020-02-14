State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $43.68 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $43,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $221.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

