State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $46.38 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,872 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $46,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.53.

GPN traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.34. 105,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

