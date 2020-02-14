State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.19. 36,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $175.57 and a 52 week high of $318.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

