State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 518.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 649,980 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $45,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

