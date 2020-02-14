State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,939 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,788,000. National Pension Service raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in CBRE Group by 391.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

