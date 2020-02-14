State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724,404 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $58.90. 3,799,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

