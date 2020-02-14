State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.30. 1,106,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.