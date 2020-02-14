State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841,667 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.26% of TechnipFMC worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 246,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

