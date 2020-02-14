State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $165.93 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

