State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $32,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after purchasing an additional 163,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 20,794,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.