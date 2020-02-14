State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,541 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $47,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. 4,569,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

