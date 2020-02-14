State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $29.18 Million Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of ServiceNow as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

NOW stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.16. 1,091,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,611 shares of company stock valued at $35,015,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

