State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 578,686 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 271.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,686 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $39,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 214,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

