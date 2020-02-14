State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 88,549 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,549 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. 189,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,044. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

