State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 92,392 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.18% of Leidos worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. 35,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.