State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296,838 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.06. 453,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,668. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

