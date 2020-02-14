State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 649.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,597 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $37,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 335,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.