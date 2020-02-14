State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,855 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Metlife worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after buying an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,689,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,646,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 779,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after buying an additional 485,218 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

