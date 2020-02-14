State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 105,795 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105,795 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Baxter International worth $32,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Baxter International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 344,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 154,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $95.00.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

