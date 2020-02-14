State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 142,825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,825 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,248. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

