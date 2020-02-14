State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,141 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.28% of Atmos Energy worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

ATO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

