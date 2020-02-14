State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 19,622 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.20% of Entergy worth $48,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.20. 121,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

