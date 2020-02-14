State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 264,711 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264,711 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.33% of Alaska Air Group worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,566,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

