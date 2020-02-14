State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,354 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after purchasing an additional 631,243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,627,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,501 shares of company stock worth $8,068,153. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. 48,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

